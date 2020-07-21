9294 MATTHEW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Welcome Home! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is ready and waiting for you! Hardwood flooring throughout main level. 9 foot ceilings. Family room with woodburning fireplace. Spacious kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite, and stainless steel appliances. Butlers pantry leads from kitchen to formal dining room. Upper level with master suite (luxury bath) and 3 additional bedrooms. Finished basement with rec room, den and full bath. Fenced backyard and deck. Backs to trees. Conveniently located to VRE and schools. Pets on case by case basis, no cats.