9294 MATTHEW DRIVE

9294 Matthew Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9294 Matthew Dr, Manassas Park, VA 20111
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Welcome Home! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is ready and waiting for you! Hardwood flooring throughout main level. 9 foot ceilings. Family room with woodburning fireplace. Spacious kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite, and stainless steel appliances. Butlers pantry leads from kitchen to formal dining room. Upper level with master suite (luxury bath) and 3 additional bedrooms. Finished basement with rec room, den and full bath. Fenced backyard and deck. Backs to trees. Conveniently located to VRE and schools. Pets on case by case basis, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9294 MATTHEW DRIVE have any available units?
9294 MATTHEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
What amenities does 9294 MATTHEW DRIVE have?
Some of 9294 MATTHEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9294 MATTHEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9294 MATTHEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9294 MATTHEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9294 MATTHEW DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 9294 MATTHEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9294 MATTHEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9294 MATTHEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9294 MATTHEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9294 MATTHEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9294 MATTHEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9294 MATTHEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9294 MATTHEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9294 MATTHEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9294 MATTHEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9294 MATTHEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9294 MATTHEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
