8607 WOODHUE COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Located in the Manassas Park Village neighborhood, this lovingly maintained two-level townhome shines! A charming exterior with expert landscaping, a fenced-in backyard with patio, gardener~s shed, an abundance of windows, and an open floor plan are only some of the fine features that make this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home so special. Ideally located in a serene neighborhood with a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences just steps away including the quaint City of Manassas. Outdoor enthusiasts will find endless activities at nearby Bull Run and Hemlock Overlook Regional Park. EZ drive to Prince William Parkway, Rtes. 28 and 66, and the VRE! Two assigned Parking spaces >> both are #136 ! Available on 7/1/2020. No pet, No smoking.