Manassas Park, VA
8607 WOODHUE COURT
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

8607 WOODHUE COURT

8607 Woodhue Court · No Longer Available
Location

8607 Woodhue Court, Manassas Park, VA 20111

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Located in the Manassas Park Village neighborhood, this lovingly maintained two-level townhome shines! A charming exterior with expert landscaping, a fenced-in backyard with patio, gardener~s shed, an abundance of windows, and an open floor plan are only some of the fine features that make this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home so special. Ideally located in a serene neighborhood with a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences just steps away including the quaint City of Manassas. Outdoor enthusiasts will find endless activities at nearby Bull Run and Hemlock Overlook Regional Park. EZ drive to Prince William Parkway, Rtes. 28 and 66, and the VRE! Two assigned Parking spaces >> both are #136 ! Available on 7/1/2020. No pet, No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8607 WOODHUE COURT have any available units?
8607 WOODHUE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
Is 8607 WOODHUE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8607 WOODHUE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8607 WOODHUE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8607 WOODHUE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas Park.
Does 8607 WOODHUE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8607 WOODHUE COURT offers parking.
Does 8607 WOODHUE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8607 WOODHUE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8607 WOODHUE COURT have a pool?
No, 8607 WOODHUE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8607 WOODHUE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8607 WOODHUE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8607 WOODHUE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8607 WOODHUE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8607 WOODHUE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8607 WOODHUE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

