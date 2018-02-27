351 MOSEBY COURT

Amenities

Short Term rental considered.. REDUCED! This Great Town home is STILL AVAILABLE & TAKING APPLICATIONS!!! WONDERFUL 3 Level Townhouse in Manassas Park* close to Centreville, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms - GREAT Kitchen has tile floors, Stainless Steel Appliances and a Eat In Kitchen space - With a walkout to Large deck---Beautiful Hard Wood floors in Living and Dining Room -Great sight line from Kitchen to Living Room - Main level has half tile bath - Upper level has Large Master Bedroom with Master bathroom with tile floors and two more bedrooms and Full Bath. Fully Finished basement has a 12 x 31 family room with laundry room and storage space -- Great that is convenient to restaurants and shopping** Perfect for all your needs -- Ready to move-in ----- Apply on line - TODAY!- will consider section 8 (tenant must contribute to rent and meet application standards)