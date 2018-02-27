All apartments in Manassas Park
Manassas Park, VA
351 MOSEBY COURT
351 MOSEBY COURT

351 Moseby Court · No Longer Available
Manassas Park
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

351 Moseby Court, Manassas Park, VA 20111

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Short Term rental considered.. REDUCED! This Great Town home is STILL AVAILABLE & TAKING APPLICATIONS!!! WONDERFUL 3 Level Townhouse in Manassas Park* close to Centreville, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms - GREAT Kitchen has tile floors, Stainless Steel Appliances and a Eat In Kitchen space - With a walkout to Large deck---Beautiful Hard Wood floors in Living and Dining Room -Great sight line from Kitchen to Living Room - Main level has half tile bath - Upper level has Large Master Bedroom with Master bathroom with tile floors and two more bedrooms and Full Bath. Fully Finished basement has a 12 x 31 family room with laundry room and storage space -- Great that is convenient to restaurants and shopping** Perfect for all your needs -- Ready to move-in ----- Apply on line - TODAY!- will consider section 8 (tenant must contribute to rent and meet application standards)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 MOSEBY COURT have any available units?
351 MOSEBY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
What amenities does 351 MOSEBY COURT have?
Some of 351 MOSEBY COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 MOSEBY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
351 MOSEBY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 MOSEBY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 351 MOSEBY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas Park.
Does 351 MOSEBY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 351 MOSEBY COURT offers parking.
Does 351 MOSEBY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 MOSEBY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 MOSEBY COURT have a pool?
No, 351 MOSEBY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 351 MOSEBY COURT have accessible units?
No, 351 MOSEBY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 351 MOSEBY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 MOSEBY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 351 MOSEBY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 MOSEBY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
