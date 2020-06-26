All apartments in Manassas Park
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:48 AM

229 MANASSAS DRIVE

229 Manassas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

229 Manassas Drive, Manassas Park, VA 20111

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 MANASSAS DRIVE have any available units?
229 MANASSAS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
Is 229 MANASSAS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
229 MANASSAS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 MANASSAS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 229 MANASSAS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas Park.
Does 229 MANASSAS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 229 MANASSAS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 229 MANASSAS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 MANASSAS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 MANASSAS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 229 MANASSAS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 229 MANASSAS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 229 MANASSAS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 229 MANASSAS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 MANASSAS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 MANASSAS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 MANASSAS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

