Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very well maintained 3 level, 2 car garage townhome. This bright and open home has a bump-out on three levels, with a large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. The home has hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and foyer. There are two fireplaces, one in the kitchen and one in the lower level. Tenant must pay $55 application fee. Application instructions included in Documents. All showings must be scheduled in advance.