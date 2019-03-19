Amenities

20830 Butterwood Falls Available 05/01/19 Tastefully decorated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath dream townhome in Great Falls. - 3 level spacious floorplan features one car garage, walk-out rec room with wet bar and walk-out to fenced yard. 9 ft ceilings throughout the main floor make the kitchen bright and inviting with 42 cabinets, island, recessed lighting and hardwood floors. Separate dining room off of the kitchen has box molding and sliding glass doors off of the breakfast room lead to the large deck overlooking the fenced yard. Dont forget the built-in entertainment shelving, utility room with Washer/Dryer, and Cathedral ceiling in Master suite. Conveniently located in Great Falls Chase with access to all the communal amenities: Pool, Rec Center, Tot Lot, Tennis Court & Walking Paths. Great location on low traffic street is close to shops, restaurants, Rt. 7 and Algonkian Park. NO smoking. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.



