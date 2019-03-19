All apartments in Lowes Island
Find more places like 20830 Butterwood Falls.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lowes Island, VA
/
20830 Butterwood Falls
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20830 Butterwood Falls

20830 Butterwood Falls Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lowes Island
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20830 Butterwood Falls Terrace, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Great Falls Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
20830 Butterwood Falls Available 05/01/19 Tastefully decorated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath dream townhome in Great Falls. - 3 level spacious floorplan features one car garage, walk-out rec room with wet bar and walk-out to fenced yard. 9 ft ceilings throughout the main floor make the kitchen bright and inviting with 42 cabinets, island, recessed lighting and hardwood floors. Separate dining room off of the kitchen has box molding and sliding glass doors off of the breakfast room lead to the large deck overlooking the fenced yard. Dont forget the built-in entertainment shelving, utility room with Washer/Dryer, and Cathedral ceiling in Master suite. Conveniently located in Great Falls Chase with access to all the communal amenities: Pool, Rec Center, Tot Lot, Tennis Court & Walking Paths. Great location on low traffic street is close to shops, restaurants, Rt. 7 and Algonkian Park. NO smoking. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.

(RLNE4005972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20830 Butterwood Falls have any available units?
20830 Butterwood Falls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
What amenities does 20830 Butterwood Falls have?
Some of 20830 Butterwood Falls's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20830 Butterwood Falls currently offering any rent specials?
20830 Butterwood Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20830 Butterwood Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, 20830 Butterwood Falls is pet friendly.
Does 20830 Butterwood Falls offer parking?
Yes, 20830 Butterwood Falls offers parking.
Does 20830 Butterwood Falls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20830 Butterwood Falls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20830 Butterwood Falls have a pool?
Yes, 20830 Butterwood Falls has a pool.
Does 20830 Butterwood Falls have accessible units?
No, 20830 Butterwood Falls does not have accessible units.
Does 20830 Butterwood Falls have units with dishwashers?
No, 20830 Butterwood Falls does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20830 Butterwood Falls have units with air conditioning?
No, 20830 Butterwood Falls does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lowes Island 3 BedroomsLowes Island Apartments with Balcony
Lowes Island Apartments with GymLowes Island Apartments with Parking
Lowes Island Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia