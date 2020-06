43717 BANSHEE HEIGHTS TER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool garage tennis court

INCREDIBLE END UNIT TOWN HOME IN DESIRED LOUDOUN VALLEY IN VA! PRISTINE CONDITION WITH NEW CARPET, FRESH PAINT AND MORE! NEARLY 2600 SQFT, THIS LARGE HOME OFFERS FORMAL SPACES, FAMILY GATHERING SPOTS, UPGRADED KITCHEN, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND BATHS AND MUCH, MUCH MORE! YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE WITH THE LOCATION, NEIGHBORHOOD, THE HOME AND EVERYTHING LOUDOUN VALLEY HAS TO OFFER! ENJOY LAKE VIEWS FROM THE HUGE DECK AND FULLY FENCED YARD! 2 CAR GARAGE; CLOSE PROXIMITY TO STORES, RESTAURANTS AND COMMUTES! GREENWAY IS JUST MINUTES AWAY! ENJOY THE MANY AMENITIES LIKE POOL, FITNESS CENTER, TENNIS COURTS, TRAILS, CLUB HOUSE AND MUCH MORE ALL INCLUDED IN RENT! ***MOVE-IN TODAY***