43472 CHARITABLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill new construction

Beautiful brand new NV Homes luxury townhouse in Westmoore! Walking distance to the future Ashburn Metro Silver Station! Tons of natural light & great open floor plan! Chef's kitchen with 12' island, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances & walk in pantry! Rear balcony! 240 plug in garag e for electric cars! Custom wood blinds !Lawn care included in HOA fee. Enjoy the amenities of nearby Westmoore Park with seating areas, open space & tot lot. Westmoore Club has a resort style clubhouse with a party room, fitness center, expansive deck with water views & grill area plus a huge outdoor pool! Be the first to live in this wonderful new home! No pets & no smoking in this new home. Credit check fee is $55 per adult & applicants must apply online at www.longandfoster.com. Good credit & income of about $108,000 to qualify & max 2 incomes to qualify. Home is complete & available now!