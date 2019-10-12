All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
Find more places like 43472 CHARITABLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
/
43472 CHARITABLE
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

43472 CHARITABLE

43472 Charitable St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loudoun Valley Estates
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

43472 Charitable St, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Beautiful brand new NV Homes luxury townhouse in Westmoore! Walking distance to the future Ashburn Metro Silver Station! Tons of natural light & great open floor plan! Chef's kitchen with 12' island, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances & walk in pantry! Rear balcony! 240 plug in garag e for electric cars! Custom wood blinds !Lawn care included in HOA fee. Enjoy the amenities of nearby Westmoore Park with seating areas, open space & tot lot. Westmoore Club has a resort style clubhouse with a party room, fitness center, expansive deck with water views & grill area plus a huge outdoor pool! Be the first to live in this wonderful new home! No pets & no smoking in this new home. Credit check fee is $55 per adult & applicants must apply online at www.longandfoster.com. Good credit & income of about $108,000 to qualify & max 2 incomes to qualify. Home is complete & available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43472 CHARITABLE have any available units?
43472 CHARITABLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 43472 CHARITABLE have?
Some of 43472 CHARITABLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43472 CHARITABLE currently offering any rent specials?
43472 CHARITABLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43472 CHARITABLE pet-friendly?
No, 43472 CHARITABLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 43472 CHARITABLE offer parking?
Yes, 43472 CHARITABLE offers parking.
Does 43472 CHARITABLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43472 CHARITABLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43472 CHARITABLE have a pool?
Yes, 43472 CHARITABLE has a pool.
Does 43472 CHARITABLE have accessible units?
No, 43472 CHARITABLE does not have accessible units.
Does 43472 CHARITABLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43472 CHARITABLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43472 CHARITABLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43472 CHARITABLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Loudoun Valley Estates 2 BedroomsLoudoun Valley Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Loudoun Valley Estates Apartments with BalconyLoudoun Valley Estates Apartments with Parking
Loudoun Valley Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VA
Lake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VABerryville, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia