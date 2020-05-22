43138 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE

Amenities
Check out the 3D virtual tour from anywhere without moving! View by clicking the video camera icon at MLS Listing (or) copy & paste the link to your browser https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pHj1J5XtpXX&mls=1 * Live cozy at this lower interior town home style condo w/1625 sq feet on 2 levels, 1 car rear entry garage, 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.5 baths * One of the best appointed condos w/highest level options in amenity based Loudoun Valley Estates Sub-Division * Open front views which feels like living in an end Condo * Flowing wide plank wood floors on main level & upper level hallway * Oak staircase * Upgraded cabinets w/end panels, SS appliances, striking bold granite pattern, under cabinet lighting & back splash * Tray Ceiling @ Master Bedroom, Dual Shower Head @ Master bath * Designer carpet flooring at bedrooms * Box elevation provides extra space in one of the secondary bedrooms * Impressive drapery vertical blinds in living & master bedroom, pull up & down shades in secondary bedrooms & bathrooms * Ample recessed lights * Heart of Ashburn - Quick access to Dulles international Airport, Dulles Landing Shopping, Brambleton Town Center & more * Close to major commuting routes like Loudoun County Parkway, Dulles Toll Rd, Belmont Ridge & more * Future Silver Line Metro Station * Minutes to Brambleton Park & Ride * Medical, Banks & Restaurants * Walk-able to Stone Hill middle school, community swimming pool, tot lot, & fitness * Ample parking for visitors * Excellence in style, function & location *