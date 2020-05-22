43138 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Check out the 3D virtual tour from anywhere without moving! View by clicking the video camera icon at MLS Listing (or) copy & paste the link to your browser https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pHj1J5XtpXX&mls=1 * Live cozy at this lower interior town home style condo w/1625 sq feet on 2 levels, 1 car rear entry garage, 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.5 baths * One of the best appointed condos w/highest level options in amenity based Loudoun Valley Estates Sub-Division * Open front views which feels like living in an end Condo * Flowing wide plank wood floors on main level & upper level hallway * Oak staircase * Upgraded cabinets w/end panels, SS appliances, striking bold granite pattern, under cabinet lighting & back splash * Tray Ceiling @ Master Bedroom, Dual Shower Head @ Master bath * Designer carpet flooring at bedrooms * Box elevation provides extra space in one of the secondary bedrooms * Impressive drapery vertical blinds in living & master bedroom, pull up & down shades in secondary bedrooms & bathrooms * Ample recessed lights * Heart of Ashburn - Quick access to Dulles international Airport, Dulles Landing Shopping, Brambleton Town Center & more * Close to major commuting routes like Loudoun County Parkway, Dulles Toll Rd, Belmont Ridge & more * Future Silver Line Metro Station * Minutes to Brambleton Park & Ride * Medical, Banks & Restaurants * Walk-able to Stone Hill middle school, community swimming pool, tot lot, & fitness * Ample parking for visitors * Excellence in style, function & location *