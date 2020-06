Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely upgraded Denham model in beautiful Loudoun Valley! Enjoy almost 2,500 square feet on two levels, a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a fantastic elevated counter for casual dining and deck off the breakfast room. Upstairs, the master bedroom has ginormous walk-in closet, over-sized shower and opens to a covered deck. Close to everything in Ashburn!