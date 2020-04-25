23374 Madison Heights Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148 Loudoun Valley Estates
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Gorgeous Three Level Townhouse with four bedrooms! Spacious Master Bedroom Suite with double sinks in Master Bath and a walk in closet. Large open living space with hardwoods on main level that opens out to a beautiful rear deck. Washer and Dryer on bedroom level. Two car garage with additional parking out front. A Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
