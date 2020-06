Amenities

Beautiful 2 car garage Kingsley Model Townhouse with Hardwood floor throughout the house. Walk to top rated schools - Rosa Lee Carter. All 3 bedrooms with attached bathroom. First bedroom at entry Level and other two large bedrooms at Upper Level. Laundry at upper level. Main level includes living room, dining room, extra large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop. Plenty of parking.