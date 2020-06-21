22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY

Amenities

Immaculately maintained single family home with 3 finished levels in Loudoun Valley Estates. Beautifully Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout the entire house. 4/5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a half bath on the main level. Spacious owner's suite and 3 generous size rooms on the top floor. Gourmet kitchen flowing into the family room. Fully finished walk-up basement with the 5th bedroom/den, new wet bar with quartz counter tops. Newer trex deck for entertaining/cookout overlooking common area . Mins from the Brambleton Shopping Center, Restaurants, Easy access to the Greenway, Rt 28, Rt 7. Enjoy all the community amenities such as tennis courts, swimming pool, walking trails and much more.