Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:12 AM

22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY

22817 Nichols Farm Way · (703) 851-1383
Location

22817 Nichols Farm Way, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Immaculately maintained single family home with 3 finished levels in Loudoun Valley Estates. Beautifully Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout the entire house. 4/5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a half bath on the main level. Spacious owner's suite and 3 generous size rooms on the top floor. Gourmet kitchen flowing into the family room. Fully finished walk-up basement with the 5th bedroom/den, new wet bar with quartz counter tops. Newer trex deck for entertaining/cookout overlooking common area . Mins from the Brambleton Shopping Center, Restaurants, Easy access to the Greenway, Rt 28, Rt 7. Enjoy all the community amenities such as tennis courts, swimming pool, walking trails and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY have any available units?
22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY have?
Some of 22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY offer parking?
No, 22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY does not offer parking.
Does 22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY have a pool?
Yes, 22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY has a pool.
Does 22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY have accessible units?
No, 22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
