22564 Scattersville Gap Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148 Loudoun Valley Estates
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Lovely 3 BDR/ 3.5 Bath Brick Front Townhouse in Loudoun Valley Estates. Large Kitchen with Family Room and Breakfast Area. Granite. Large Master Bedroom wit Master Bath. Hardwoods on Main Level. Large Rec Room with Full Bath in Lower Level. Ceiling Fans. Deck. Brick Patio. Fully Fenced. 2-Car Garage. Convenient to Commuter Routes and Shopping. Pets Case-By-Case. $50 Application Fee per Applicant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
