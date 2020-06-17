22564 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 3 BDR/ 3.5 Bath Brick Front Townhouse in Loudoun Valley Estates. Large Kitchen with Family Room and Breakfast Area. Granite. Large Master Bedroom wit Master Bath. Hardwoods on Main Level. Large Rec Room with Full Bath in Lower Level. Ceiling Fans. Deck. Brick Patio. Fully Fenced. 2-Car Garage. Convenient to Commuter Routes and Shopping. Pets Case-By-Case. $50 Application Fee per Applicant.