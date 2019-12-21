All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
22259 SIMS TERRACE S
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

22259 SIMS TERRACE S

22259 Sims Ter · No Longer Available
Location

22259 Sims Ter, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available December 20. 2019: Luxury Townhome is 1 year new. It includes a 4/BR/3 Full Bath/1 Half/2247 sq ft home with 193 additional outdoor verandas, adjacent to the large living area extending your entertaining space. There are loads of luxury upgrades to this home, which include a beautiful bright gourmet kitchen with upgraded cream cabinets, subway tiles backsplash, a professional grade 5 burner gas stovetop, an upgraded double wall oven. The main level & first level boast upgraded 5-inch plank wood flooring with custom blinds throughout for your privacy and comfort. The homes include a convenient main level large bedroom, which easily fits a queen bed and 2 large dressers,.This would be great for the in-laws, the nanny or a friendly sleepover. There are upgrades in the 3 bathrooms which include; subway tile and ungraded cabinets. The large Master Bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, the remaining bedrooms are spacious with loads of light and energy-efficient windows with customs blinds. Enjoy your new energy-efficient washer and dryer, conveniently located upstairs. This home is available on December 20, 2019. The owner is very pro-active with any tenets concerns Welcome Home! Copy and paste this link into a new browser to submit an application. --------------------------------------------- https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=22259-sims-terrace-ashburn-va-20148-gvyszf------------------------

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22259 SIMS TERRACE S have any available units?
22259 SIMS TERRACE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 22259 SIMS TERRACE S have?
Some of 22259 SIMS TERRACE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22259 SIMS TERRACE S currently offering any rent specials?
22259 SIMS TERRACE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22259 SIMS TERRACE S pet-friendly?
No, 22259 SIMS TERRACE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 22259 SIMS TERRACE S offer parking?
Yes, 22259 SIMS TERRACE S offers parking.
Does 22259 SIMS TERRACE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22259 SIMS TERRACE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22259 SIMS TERRACE S have a pool?
No, 22259 SIMS TERRACE S does not have a pool.
Does 22259 SIMS TERRACE S have accessible units?
No, 22259 SIMS TERRACE S does not have accessible units.
Does 22259 SIMS TERRACE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22259 SIMS TERRACE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 22259 SIMS TERRACE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 22259 SIMS TERRACE S does not have units with air conditioning.

