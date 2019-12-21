22259 SIMS TERRACE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available December 20. 2019: Luxury Townhome is 1 year new. It includes a 4/BR/3 Full Bath/1 Half/2247 sq ft home with 193 additional outdoor verandas, adjacent to the large living area extending your entertaining space. There are loads of luxury upgrades to this home, which include a beautiful bright gourmet kitchen with upgraded cream cabinets, subway tiles backsplash, a professional grade 5 burner gas stovetop, an upgraded double wall oven. The main level & first level boast upgraded 5-inch plank wood flooring with custom blinds throughout for your privacy and comfort. The homes include a convenient main level large bedroom, which easily fits a queen bed and 2 large dressers,.This would be great for the in-laws, the nanny or a friendly sleepover. There are upgrades in the 3 bathrooms which include; subway tile and ungraded cabinets. The large Master Bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, the remaining bedrooms are spacious with loads of light and energy-efficient windows with customs blinds. Enjoy your new energy-efficient washer and dryer, conveniently located upstairs. This home is available on December 20, 2019. The owner is very pro-active with any tenets concerns Welcome Home! Copy and paste this link into a new browser to submit an application. --------------------------------------------- https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=22259-sims-terrace-ashburn-va-20148-gvyszf------------------------