All apartments in Lorton
Find more places like 9661 EATON WOODS PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lorton, VA
/
9661 EATON WOODS PLACE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

9661 EATON WOODS PLACE

9661 Eaton Woods Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lorton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9661 Eaton Woods Place, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Gorgeous updates in Gunston Square townhome available for lease. Owners have repainted, recarpeted and put in a lot of work to get this home ready for move in. Enter main level and half bathroom available directly to your left. Entrance opens to large, carpeted living room with bay window. Living room flows to kitchen with island, updated light fixtures, tile floor and all black appliances. Dining room adjacent to kitchen walks out to rear deck and additional entrance from living room. Upper level features large master suite with vaulted ceilings, double vanities and tub/shower. 2 additional, immaculate bedrooms upstairs and a full bath in the hallway. Lower level offers spacious recreation room with gas fireplace walks out to rear deck. Bedroom 4 and full bath on lower level, as well as laundry room and unfinished utility area. Spotless, conveniently located and gorgeous. Come and see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9661 EATON WOODS PLACE have any available units?
9661 EATON WOODS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 9661 EATON WOODS PLACE have?
Some of 9661 EATON WOODS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9661 EATON WOODS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9661 EATON WOODS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9661 EATON WOODS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9661 EATON WOODS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 9661 EATON WOODS PLACE offer parking?
No, 9661 EATON WOODS PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 9661 EATON WOODS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9661 EATON WOODS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9661 EATON WOODS PLACE have a pool?
No, 9661 EATON WOODS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9661 EATON WOODS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9661 EATON WOODS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9661 EATON WOODS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9661 EATON WOODS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9661 EATON WOODS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9661 EATON WOODS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd
Lorton, VA 22079
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln
Lorton, VA 22079
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct
Lorton, VA 22079
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct
Lorton, VA 22079

Similar Pages

Lorton 1 BedroomsLorton 2 Bedrooms
Lorton Apartments with BalconyLorton Dog Friendly Apartments
Lorton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VA
Adelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University