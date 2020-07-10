9661 EATON WOODS PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

Gorgeous updates in Gunston Square townhome available for lease. Owners have repainted, recarpeted and put in a lot of work to get this home ready for move in. Enter main level and half bathroom available directly to your left. Entrance opens to large, carpeted living room with bay window. Living room flows to kitchen with island, updated light fixtures, tile floor and all black appliances. Dining room adjacent to kitchen walks out to rear deck and additional entrance from living room. Upper level features large master suite with vaulted ceilings, double vanities and tub/shower. 2 additional, immaculate bedrooms upstairs and a full bath in the hallway. Lower level offers spacious recreation room with gas fireplace walks out to rear deck. Bedroom 4 and full bath on lower level, as well as laundry room and unfinished utility area. Spotless, conveniently located and gorgeous. Come and see!