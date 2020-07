Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Light Filled 3 BR/3.5 BA brick front TH for lease - one of the largest in the neighborhood! Home features fully finished walkout basement with second kitchen and W/D, laundry on upper and lower levels remodeled bathroom with tile shower, generous outdoor space, and new HVAC. Great for Extended Family Located minutes away from I-95, VRE, and Fort Belvoir. 2 assigned parking spots Vacant immediate Occupancy