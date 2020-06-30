All apartments in Lorton
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:36 AM

9416 Lakeland Fells Ln

9416 Lakeland Fells Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9416 Lakeland Fells Lane, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to Lorton Virginia! Beautiful large 3 level town house with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths backing to trees. Look at the beautiful hard wood floors and the open, sunny kitchen overlooking the breakfast nook and the family room. Exit the rear to your back deck backing to trees. The upper level you will find a Large master bedroom with attached luxury master bath. 2 additional big bedrooms with full bath. In the lower level you have a large rec room and full bath. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9416 Lakeland Fells Ln have any available units?
9416 Lakeland Fells Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 9416 Lakeland Fells Ln have?
Some of 9416 Lakeland Fells Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9416 Lakeland Fells Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9416 Lakeland Fells Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9416 Lakeland Fells Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9416 Lakeland Fells Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9416 Lakeland Fells Ln offer parking?
No, 9416 Lakeland Fells Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9416 Lakeland Fells Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9416 Lakeland Fells Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9416 Lakeland Fells Ln have a pool?
No, 9416 Lakeland Fells Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9416 Lakeland Fells Ln have accessible units?
No, 9416 Lakeland Fells Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9416 Lakeland Fells Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9416 Lakeland Fells Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9416 Lakeland Fells Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9416 Lakeland Fells Ln has units with air conditioning.

