9416 Lakeland Fells Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home to Lorton Virginia! Beautiful large 3 level town house with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths backing to trees. Look at the beautiful hard wood floors and the open, sunny kitchen overlooking the breakfast nook and the family room. Exit the rear to your back deck backing to trees. The upper level you will find a Large master bedroom with attached luxury master bath. 2 additional big bedrooms with full bath. In the lower level you have a large rec room and full bath. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.