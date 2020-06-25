9225 TREASURE OAK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Location plus Luxury?? Yes, it does exist! You have found it here! Over 5000 sqft of living space in prime location! 5 Bedrooms to include 2 Master Bedrooms. 4.5 Baths, Gourmet Style Kitchen with Beautiful Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood floors and Recess Lighting! This Home has been perfectly maintained and is ready for a renter to enjoy it! Upper level has 3 Full bathrooms, walk in closets in each room, 2 Master Bedrooms with sitting area, a total of 4 bedrooms and an upstairs laundry room, you can't ask for more! With a Luxurious Master Bathroom that will have you amazed with it's a separate soaking tub, dual granite sinks and a spacious sit in shower! Need huge walk in closets? The Master Bathroom has it for you with 2 walk in closets! The Main level shines with it's Hardwood floors and Recess lighting. The Spacious eat in kitchen has gourmet style oven and microwave, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and a spacious Granite Island with a Butler Pantry! Dedicated Living, Dining and Family rooms plus a dedicated office will have you feeling at home with it's cozy gas fireplace! With a legal Bedroom with a walk in closet and a finished bonus room with another walk in closet, the basement has enough space to take care of all of your needs! Recess lighting throughout, a fully finished bathroom and spacious fully finished Recreation Room, it has plenty of potential for it's new tenants. What's even better? How about a walk up basement that backs to the woods for the extra privacy! This property is a perfect place to call home especially being minutes from Ft. Belvooir, close to Quantico, major highways, roads and shops! You can have it all here!