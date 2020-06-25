All apartments in Lorton
Home
/
Lorton, VA
/
9225 TREASURE OAK COURT
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:17 AM

9225 TREASURE OAK COURT

9225 Treasure Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

9225 Treasure Oak Court, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Location plus Luxury?? Yes, it does exist! You have found it here! Over 5000 sqft of living space in prime location! 5 Bedrooms to include 2 Master Bedrooms. 4.5 Baths, Gourmet Style Kitchen with Beautiful Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood floors and Recess Lighting! This Home has been perfectly maintained and is ready for a renter to enjoy it! Upper level has 3 Full bathrooms, walk in closets in each room, 2 Master Bedrooms with sitting area, a total of 4 bedrooms and an upstairs laundry room, you can't ask for more! With a Luxurious Master Bathroom that will have you amazed with it's a separate soaking tub, dual granite sinks and a spacious sit in shower! Need huge walk in closets? The Master Bathroom has it for you with 2 walk in closets! The Main level shines with it's Hardwood floors and Recess lighting. The Spacious eat in kitchen has gourmet style oven and microwave, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and a spacious Granite Island with a Butler Pantry! Dedicated Living, Dining and Family rooms plus a dedicated office will have you feeling at home with it's cozy gas fireplace! With a legal Bedroom with a walk in closet and a finished bonus room with another walk in closet, the basement has enough space to take care of all of your needs! Recess lighting throughout, a fully finished bathroom and spacious fully finished Recreation Room, it has plenty of potential for it's new tenants. What's even better? How about a walk up basement that backs to the woods for the extra privacy! This property is a perfect place to call home especially being minutes from Ft. Belvooir, close to Quantico, major highways, roads and shops! You can have it all here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9225 TREASURE OAK COURT have any available units?
9225 TREASURE OAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 9225 TREASURE OAK COURT have?
Some of 9225 TREASURE OAK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9225 TREASURE OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9225 TREASURE OAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9225 TREASURE OAK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9225 TREASURE OAK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 9225 TREASURE OAK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9225 TREASURE OAK COURT offers parking.
Does 9225 TREASURE OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9225 TREASURE OAK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9225 TREASURE OAK COURT have a pool?
No, 9225 TREASURE OAK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9225 TREASURE OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 9225 TREASURE OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9225 TREASURE OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9225 TREASURE OAK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9225 TREASURE OAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9225 TREASURE OAK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
