Last updated December 31 2019 at 5:56 AM

9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211

9020 Lorton Station Boulevard
Location

9020 Lorton Station Boulevard, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! This beautiful 2 level condo is in the Residences of Lorton Station and just minutes from the VRE, I-95 and Amtrak Station! As soon as enter the building, proceed to the second level. Down the hallway you will find your home at 211. Open the door and you are greeted with the kitchen on your left with granite counters and kitchen island. Make your way past the kitchen and you will find your 2 story living and dining room combo! Off to the back is your private balcony. Make your way down the hall where you will find a bedroom or office and full bathroom. Make your way up the stairs to the second level and see a cozy loft overlooking the living room or make a right and you will find your master bedroom and master bathroom. Master bath has a large soaking tub with separate shower. Laundry is on this level! Lots of shops/restaurants close by! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211 have any available units?
9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211 have?
Some of 9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211 currently offering any rent specials?
9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211 is pet friendly.
Does 9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211 offer parking?
No, 9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211 does not offer parking.
Does 9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211 have a pool?
No, 9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211 does not have a pool.
Does 9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211 have accessible units?
No, 9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211 does not have accessible units.
Does 9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211 has units with air conditioning.

