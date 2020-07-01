9020 Lorton Station Blvd Apt 211

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home! This beautiful 2 level condo is in the Residences of Lorton Station and just minutes from the VRE, I-95 and Amtrak Station! As soon as enter the building, proceed to the second level. Down the hallway you will find your home at 211. Open the door and you are greeted with the kitchen on your left with granite counters and kitchen island. Make your way past the kitchen and you will find your 2 story living and dining room combo! Off to the back is your private balcony. Make your way down the hall where you will find a bedroom or office and full bathroom. Make your way up the stairs to the second level and see a cozy loft overlooking the living room or make a right and you will find your master bedroom and master bathroom. Master bath has a large soaking tub with separate shower. Laundry is on this level! Lots of shops/restaurants close by! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.