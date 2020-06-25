8366 DERWENT VALLEY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Luxury living at it's best! End-townhouse unit rarely available. Gleaming hardwood floors and flowing natural sunlight. Spa-like features in the master bedroom with a Jack and Jill closet. Stunning open-concept living with a gourmet kitchen opening to a deck. Walk-out basement and additional living space in the basement. Pets by case-by-case scenario. Community pool and recreation center. Close to major commuter routes and beautiful walking trails. Please watch virtual walk-through video: https://houselens-enterprise-editors-upload.s3.amazonaws.com/enterpriseuploads%2Fa281f33d-0ec3-4b1b-ea6b-b1e115c448ae.mp4