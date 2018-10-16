8109 OLD POHICK COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Elegantly updated 3 level townhome with attached, front entry garage in Pohick Landing. Ascend from the front door to the main level with stylish, dark hardwoods and contrasting trim molding throughout. The bright living room could be shared with the dining room, or the kitchen has abundant eat in/table space as well. Custom kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, recessed lights, white cabinets and peekaboo window over sink viewing the living room. Walk out the bright double doors in the breakfast area to rear deck with staircase to fully fenced rear yard and patio. Deck has views of neighbors yards and some nice, mature trees. On the carpeted upper level there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master suite features a double vanity and stall shower. Lower level family room with gas fireplace and recessed lighting walks out to rear, brick patio. Family room projector and screen convey. Lower level laundry room and egress to garage. This townhome features 3 parking spots! The garage, an assigned spot and a visitor tag. Excellent commuter access to Rte. 1, I-95 and Fairfax Co. Pkwy. 5 miles from Fort Belvoir. Coffee, restaurants, shopping and errands all within 1 mile.