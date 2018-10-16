All apartments in Lorton
Find more places like 8109 OLD POHICK COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lorton, VA
/
8109 OLD POHICK COURT
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:18 AM

8109 OLD POHICK COURT

8109 Old Pohick Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lorton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8109 Old Pohick Court, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Elegantly updated 3 level townhome with attached, front entry garage in Pohick Landing. Ascend from the front door to the main level with stylish, dark hardwoods and contrasting trim molding throughout. The bright living room could be shared with the dining room, or the kitchen has abundant eat in/table space as well. Custom kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, recessed lights, white cabinets and peekaboo window over sink viewing the living room. Walk out the bright double doors in the breakfast area to rear deck with staircase to fully fenced rear yard and patio. Deck has views of neighbors yards and some nice, mature trees. On the carpeted upper level there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master suite features a double vanity and stall shower. Lower level family room with gas fireplace and recessed lighting walks out to rear, brick patio. Family room projector and screen convey. Lower level laundry room and egress to garage. This townhome features 3 parking spots! The garage, an assigned spot and a visitor tag. Excellent commuter access to Rte. 1, I-95 and Fairfax Co. Pkwy. 5 miles from Fort Belvoir. Coffee, restaurants, shopping and errands all within 1 mile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8109 OLD POHICK COURT have any available units?
8109 OLD POHICK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 8109 OLD POHICK COURT have?
Some of 8109 OLD POHICK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8109 OLD POHICK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8109 OLD POHICK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8109 OLD POHICK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8109 OLD POHICK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 8109 OLD POHICK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8109 OLD POHICK COURT offers parking.
Does 8109 OLD POHICK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8109 OLD POHICK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8109 OLD POHICK COURT have a pool?
No, 8109 OLD POHICK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8109 OLD POHICK COURT have accessible units?
No, 8109 OLD POHICK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8109 OLD POHICK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8109 OLD POHICK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8109 OLD POHICK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8109 OLD POHICK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln
Lorton, VA 22079
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct
Lorton, VA 22079
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct
Lorton, VA 22079
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd
Lorton, VA 22079

Similar Pages

Lorton 1 BedroomsLorton 2 Bedrooms
Lorton Apartments with GymLorton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lorton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VA
Adelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University