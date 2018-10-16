All apartments in Lorton
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:15 PM

7653 STANA COURT

7653 Stana Court · No Longer Available
Location

7653 Stana Court, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Sorry no pets. Available Now! Beautiful, quiet neighborhood. Fresh paint, updated kitchen, hardwood floors on main & upper level. Bedrooms equipped with spacious closets. Walk-out basement with built-in cabinets for plenty of storage. Wet bar w/ built-in microwave and guest room in basement can fit a twin or full bed. Large well maintained deck and fully fenced rear yard. 2 Assigned Parking Spaces. 1 Mile to Lorton VRE Station. 3 Miles to Ft. Belvoir. Easy commute to Pentagon & NGA. Must have good credit. Income must = $60,000 or greater. Credit check = $45 per adult certified funds. 1st months rent due at time of application. Security deposit due prior to receiving keys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 53 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7653 STANA COURT have any available units?
7653 STANA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 7653 STANA COURT have?
Some of 7653 STANA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7653 STANA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7653 STANA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7653 STANA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7653 STANA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 7653 STANA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7653 STANA COURT offers parking.
Does 7653 STANA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7653 STANA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7653 STANA COURT have a pool?
No, 7653 STANA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7653 STANA COURT have accessible units?
No, 7653 STANA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7653 STANA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7653 STANA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7653 STANA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7653 STANA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

