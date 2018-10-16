7653 STANA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Sorry no pets. Available Now! Beautiful, quiet neighborhood. Fresh paint, updated kitchen, hardwood floors on main & upper level. Bedrooms equipped with spacious closets. Walk-out basement with built-in cabinets for plenty of storage. Wet bar w/ built-in microwave and guest room in basement can fit a twin or full bed. Large well maintained deck and fully fenced rear yard. 2 Assigned Parking Spaces. 1 Mile to Lorton VRE Station. 3 Miles to Ft. Belvoir. Easy commute to Pentagon & NGA. Must have good credit. Income must = $60,000 or greater. Credit check = $45 per adult certified funds. 1st months rent due at time of application. Security deposit due prior to receiving keys.