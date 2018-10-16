7626 WHITLEY WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious end unit 3 level townhouse. 2 large bedrooms and 3 full baths. Country kitchen with breakfast nook. New light fixtures. Carpet freshly cleaned. Gas heat and hot water. 2 assigned parking spaces right out front. Fenced rear yard. Backs to common area. Wood burning fireplace. Window blinds throughout. Good storage. Near VRE. Near Ft. Belvoir. This will rent quickly!