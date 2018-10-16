Spacious end unit 3 level townhouse. 2 large bedrooms and 3 full baths. Country kitchen with breakfast nook. New light fixtures. Carpet freshly cleaned. Gas heat and hot water. 2 assigned parking spaces right out front. Fenced rear yard. Backs to common area. Wood burning fireplace. Window blinds throughout. Good storage. Near VRE. Near Ft. Belvoir. This will rent quickly!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7626 WHITLEY WAY have any available units?
7626 WHITLEY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 7626 WHITLEY WAY have?
Some of 7626 WHITLEY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7626 WHITLEY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7626 WHITLEY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.