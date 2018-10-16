All apartments in Lorton
7451 LARNE LANE

Location

7451 Larne Lane, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated 3 level end unit! Large fenced yard with patio! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, granite countertops, room for small table - separate large dining area with gray flooring, new lighting. Living room step down from dining room with new sliding glass door out to patio and backyard, new carpeting. Upstairs has the master bedroom with new doors and new carpeting, master bath updated! New vanities in all the bathrooms. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have new doors and new closet doors and new carpeting. New windows throughout the house! Lower level has a large rec room and a large storage/laundry room. New washer and dryer, too! Gas cooking, heat, hot water, and dryer!! 2 parking spots come with this home. Easy access to Ft Belvoir, Springfield Parkway, new Wegmans plaza and great parks! Sorry, no pets. Vacant and easy to show!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7451 LARNE LANE have any available units?
7451 LARNE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 7451 LARNE LANE have?
Some of 7451 LARNE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7451 LARNE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7451 LARNE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7451 LARNE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7451 LARNE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 7451 LARNE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7451 LARNE LANE offers parking.
Does 7451 LARNE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7451 LARNE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7451 LARNE LANE have a pool?
No, 7451 LARNE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7451 LARNE LANE have accessible units?
No, 7451 LARNE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7451 LARNE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7451 LARNE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7451 LARNE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7451 LARNE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

