7451 LARNE LANE

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully renovated 3 level end unit! Large fenced yard with patio! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, granite countertops, room for small table - separate large dining area with gray flooring, new lighting. Living room step down from dining room with new sliding glass door out to patio and backyard, new carpeting. Upstairs has the master bedroom with new doors and new carpeting, master bath updated! New vanities in all the bathrooms. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have new doors and new closet doors and new carpeting. New windows throughout the house! Lower level has a large rec room and a large storage/laundry room. New washer and dryer, too! Gas cooking, heat, hot water, and dryer!! 2 parking spots come with this home. Easy access to Ft Belvoir, Springfield Parkway, new Wegmans plaza and great parks! Sorry, no pets. Vacant and easy to show!!