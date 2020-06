Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available immediatley! Great 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhome with updated finishes throughout in convenient Lorton location. Upgraded bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, updated appliances and cabinets, spacious living and dining rooms, large family room in the basement, updated windows, comfortable backyard with deck and much more! Pets case by case. Application fee $45 per adult. *See Virtual Tour Link*