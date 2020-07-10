7416 Wilma Lane

Amenities

Renters Warehouse and Iris Strickland present a stunning sunlight filled, move-in ready 4BR 4BA t/h located in Lorton, VA! You will love fall in love with this home! Enter the foyer with beautiful hardwood flooring, &amp; choose to go up a few steps to an open eat in country kitchen with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Patio door leads out to a deck. The family room is adjacent to the kitchen area, and the dimension in the home allows you to look down into the foyer. The lower level of the home features a fully finished rec room, a separate laundry room that has a full size window , with upgraded front load washer and dryer. There is a fireplace in the rec room, a full bath on this level, and a 4th bedroom that is open and full of sunlight! The upper level has 3 BR's which are all light filled with very open floor space. Call or text Iris to tour this home at 571-201-2830.12 Month Lease. $2650/mo. First month rent and security deposit. $45 application fee. Welcome Home!