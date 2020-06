Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Well maintained 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome conveniently located just minutes to Ft. Belvoir, I-95, Route 1, and VRE with 2 reserved parking spaces. Nicely updated kitchen, spacious living area, separate dining room, large finished basement, with plenty of storage. Fenced in back yard with spacious deck just outside living room. Pets welcome on a case by case basis with additional pet rent.