8943 ELLENWOOD LANE
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

8943 ELLENWOOD LANE

8943 Ellenwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8943 Ellenwood Lane, Long Branch, VA 22032

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Endless opportunities for this conveniently located home on a treed lot with lots of privacy and parking! This 3 bed /3 bath home is beyond ideal for any family.ON ALMOST ONE ACRE OF LEVELED LAND!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

