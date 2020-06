Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated tennis court fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities tennis court

GREAT LOCATION - - PINECREST TOWNHOME! THREE LEVEL 3BR 3FULL BATHS 1/1/2 BATH. JUST OFF LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE AND CLOSE TO I-395, I-495 AND SHOPPING. EAT-IN KITCHEN LARGE STEP-DOWN LIVING ROOM. SEP DINING ROOM.LARGE FAMILY ROOM ON LL WITH FIREPLACE. LIVING ROOM OPENS TO FULLY FENCED BACKYARD W/BRICK PATIO. Lovely Community Gazebo and tennis courts. All new Kitchen and carpets ready to move in. MORE PHOTOS WILL BE UPLOADED