6565 RIVER TWEED LANE

LUXURY NEIGHBORHOOD! Three-minute walk to Pinecrest Golf Course and Thomas Jefferson HS. Spacious townhouse w/ 2 Master Bedroom Suites. The basement is equipped with a full bath so that you can use it as a guest room. Newly replaced appliances and renovations all around. Spacious main level features a bright & sunny living room with gleaming hardwood floors. Plenty of closet spaces and crown moulding throughout the house. Convenient to major roads, public transportation, commuter routes, school, and shopping & dining options. Very unique den in upper level with a large closet/storage space. Plenty of parkings