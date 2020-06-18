All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:15 PM

6565 RIVER TWEED LANE

6565 River Tweed Lane · (703) 658-8879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6565 River Tweed Lane, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1740 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
LUXURY NEIGHBORHOOD! Three-minute walk to Pinecrest Golf Course and Thomas Jefferson HS. Spacious townhouse w/ 2 Master Bedroom Suites. The basement is equipped with a full bath so that you can use it as a guest room. Newly replaced appliances and renovations all around. Spacious main level features a bright & sunny living room with gleaming hardwood floors. Plenty of closet spaces and crown moulding throughout the house. Convenient to major roads, public transportation, commuter routes, school, and shopping & dining options. Very unique den in upper level with a large closet/storage space. Plenty of parkings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6565 RIVER TWEED LANE have any available units?
6565 RIVER TWEED LANE has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6565 RIVER TWEED LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6565 RIVER TWEED LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6565 RIVER TWEED LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6565 RIVER TWEED LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6565 RIVER TWEED LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6565 RIVER TWEED LANE does offer parking.
Does 6565 RIVER TWEED LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6565 RIVER TWEED LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6565 RIVER TWEED LANE have a pool?
No, 6565 RIVER TWEED LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6565 RIVER TWEED LANE have accessible units?
No, 6565 RIVER TWEED LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6565 RIVER TWEED LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6565 RIVER TWEED LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6565 RIVER TWEED LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6565 RIVER TWEED LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
