Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Lovely townhome in Pinecrest close to everything! Featuring 2 master suites each with updated private bathrooms, large one car garage, eat in kitchen, separate dining room, step-down living room with gas fireplace, deck, hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels, and carpeted rec room with full updated bathroom walks out to fenced backyard. Nice neighborhood with walking paths, tennis courts, and playground. Don't miss this great rental!