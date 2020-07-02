6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

You'll love this charming townhouse located in Pinecrest! Available furnished for $2,500 monthly (inquire for furniture list) or unfurnished for $2,200 monthly. Gorgeous townhouse features gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The dining room with a cozy gas fireplace is directly off of the kitchen. Upper level features two spacious master bedroom suites with separate full bathrooms. Lower level recreation room is ideal for movie nights. Lower level walkout leads to fully fenced in backyard. Enjoy morning coffee on the trex deck. Wonderful community amenities. Commuters dream- minutes from 395, 495, 236.