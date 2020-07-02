All apartments in Lincolnia
6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD

6527 Cypress Point Road
Location

6527 Cypress Point Road, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
You'll love this charming townhouse located in Pinecrest! Available furnished for $2,500 monthly (inquire for furniture list) or unfurnished for $2,200 monthly. Gorgeous townhouse features gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The dining room with a cozy gas fireplace is directly off of the kitchen. Upper level features two spacious master bedroom suites with separate full bathrooms. Lower level recreation room is ideal for movie nights. Lower level walkout leads to fully fenced in backyard. Enjoy morning coffee on the trex deck. Wonderful community amenities. Commuters dream- minutes from 395, 495, 236.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD have any available units?
6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD have?
Some of 6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD offer parking?
No, 6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD have a pool?
No, 6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6527 CYPRESS POINT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

