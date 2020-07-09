Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lincolnia
Find more places like 6460 THIRD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lincolnia, VA
/
6460 THIRD STREET
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6460 THIRD STREET
6460 3rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnia
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
6460 3rd Street, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great flow, very comfortable for either a family or a few roommates. Comfortable and sizable bedrooms. MBDR has a basement panic room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6460 THIRD STREET have any available units?
6460 THIRD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lincolnia, VA
.
What amenities does 6460 THIRD STREET have?
Some of 6460 THIRD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6460 THIRD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6460 THIRD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6460 THIRD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6460 THIRD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lincolnia
.
Does 6460 THIRD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6460 THIRD STREET offers parking.
Does 6460 THIRD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6460 THIRD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6460 THIRD STREET have a pool?
No, 6460 THIRD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6460 THIRD STREET have accessible units?
No, 6460 THIRD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6460 THIRD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6460 THIRD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6460 THIRD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6460 THIRD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd
Lincolnia, VA 22312
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave
Lincolnia, VA 22312
Similar Pages
Lincolnia 1 Bedroom Apartments
Lincolnia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lincolnia Apartments with Balconies
Lincolnia Apartments with Gyms
Lincolnia Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Potomac, MD
Manassas Park, VA
Forestville, MD
White Oak, MD
Glassmanor, MD
Idylwood, VA
Huntington, VA
Beltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MD
Vienna, VA
East Riverdale, MD
Groveton, VA
North Potomac, MD
Fair Lakes, VA
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Temple Hills, MD
Walker Mill, MD
Chevy Chase, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America