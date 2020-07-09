All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

6460 THIRD STREET

6460 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6460 3rd Street, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great flow, very comfortable for either a family or a few roommates. Comfortable and sizable bedrooms. MBDR has a basement panic room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6460 THIRD STREET have any available units?
6460 THIRD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6460 THIRD STREET have?
Some of 6460 THIRD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6460 THIRD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6460 THIRD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6460 THIRD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6460 THIRD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6460 THIRD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6460 THIRD STREET offers parking.
Does 6460 THIRD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6460 THIRD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6460 THIRD STREET have a pool?
No, 6460 THIRD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6460 THIRD STREET have accessible units?
No, 6460 THIRD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6460 THIRD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6460 THIRD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6460 THIRD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6460 THIRD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
