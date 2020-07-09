6402 HAWK VIEW LANE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Great 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse located in the sought after Overlook community in the landmark area of Alexandria. Close to 395 and Downtown Washington DC. Lovely private community with lots of amenities. Community pool and playgrounds as well as many walking paths. Unit is a tri-level spacious townhome with lots of light and space to grow. One care garage also has extra storage. Additional parking on the driveway. Large living room with lots of light. Large Galley Kitchen with granite counters has lots of storage. Breakfast nook just off the Kitchen. Separate formal dining room adjacent to the living room. Upper level boast of a huge Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Large master has a soaking tub with separate shower stall and a double sink vanity. Two other bedrooms with a main hall bathroom complete the upper level. The lower level has a bonus room (could be used as an office or extra bedroom), a family room and a laundry room. A large raised upper deck is just off the main level for entertaining convenience. Don't miss this great home in a great community. Available June 20. For safety of all concerned social distancing requirements will be in place to view this home and by appointment only.