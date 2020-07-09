All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:10 PM

6402 HAWK VIEW LANE

6402 Hawk View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6402 Hawk View Lane, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse located in the sought after Overlook community in the landmark area of Alexandria. Close to 395 and Downtown Washington DC. Lovely private community with lots of amenities. Community pool and playgrounds as well as many walking paths. Unit is a tri-level spacious townhome with lots of light and space to grow. One care garage also has extra storage. Additional parking on the driveway. Large living room with lots of light. Large Galley Kitchen with granite counters has lots of storage. Breakfast nook just off the Kitchen. Separate formal dining room adjacent to the living room. Upper level boast of a huge Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Large master has a soaking tub with separate shower stall and a double sink vanity. Two other bedrooms with a main hall bathroom complete the upper level. The lower level has a bonus room (could be used as an office or extra bedroom), a family room and a laundry room. A large raised upper deck is just off the main level for entertaining convenience. Don't miss this great home in a great community. Available June 20. For safety of all concerned social distancing requirements will be in place to view this home and by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 HAWK VIEW LANE have any available units?
6402 HAWK VIEW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6402 HAWK VIEW LANE have?
Some of 6402 HAWK VIEW LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6402 HAWK VIEW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6402 HAWK VIEW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 HAWK VIEW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6402 HAWK VIEW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6402 HAWK VIEW LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6402 HAWK VIEW LANE offers parking.
Does 6402 HAWK VIEW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 HAWK VIEW LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 HAWK VIEW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6402 HAWK VIEW LANE has a pool.
Does 6402 HAWK VIEW LANE have accessible units?
No, 6402 HAWK VIEW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 HAWK VIEW LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6402 HAWK VIEW LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6402 HAWK VIEW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6402 HAWK VIEW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

