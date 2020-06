Amenities

***Pets case by case*** Two incomes to qualify***Newly renovated home with 5 bedrooms (1 of the bedroom is a walkthrough perfect for office) and 3 bathrooms, , hardwood floor, 9 ft. ceilings in foyer. Amazing kitchen with s/s appliances, granite countertop, island breakfast bar and built in desk. Finished lower level with separate entrance. Big back yard perfect for entertaining. Quiet street, close to 395 and shopping plaza. **Not available to show until June 18th, 2020**