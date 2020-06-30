6327 SUMMER MOON LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious 4 bedrooms /2.5 bathrooms townhouse with huge kitchen, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Family room extension walk out to the deck. Huge master bedroom with full bathroom & walk-in closet. Brand new carpet in upstairs bedrooms. Beautiful wood floors in main level. Lots of windows, natural light, high ceiling. Deck overlooks wooded area. 4th bedroom in the basement with walkout level. Appliances and floor replaced 2017, upstairs bedroom carpets replaced 1/2020, washer and dryer replaced 2018. Close to 395/495/95 and shopping centers.