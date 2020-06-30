All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated March 4 2020 at 2:23 PM

6327 SUMMER MOON LANE

6327 Summer Moon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6327 Summer Moon Lane, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bedrooms /2.5 bathrooms townhouse with huge kitchen, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Family room extension walk out to the deck. Huge master bedroom with full bathroom & walk-in closet. Brand new carpet in upstairs bedrooms. Beautiful wood floors in main level. Lots of windows, natural light, high ceiling. Deck overlooks wooded area. 4th bedroom in the basement with walkout level. Appliances and floor replaced 2017, upstairs bedroom carpets replaced 1/2020, washer and dryer replaced 2018. Close to 395/495/95 and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6327 SUMMER MOON LANE have any available units?
6327 SUMMER MOON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6327 SUMMER MOON LANE have?
Some of 6327 SUMMER MOON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6327 SUMMER MOON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6327 SUMMER MOON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6327 SUMMER MOON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6327 SUMMER MOON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6327 SUMMER MOON LANE offer parking?
No, 6327 SUMMER MOON LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6327 SUMMER MOON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6327 SUMMER MOON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6327 SUMMER MOON LANE have a pool?
No, 6327 SUMMER MOON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6327 SUMMER MOON LANE have accessible units?
No, 6327 SUMMER MOON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6327 SUMMER MOON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6327 SUMMER MOON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6327 SUMMER MOON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6327 SUMMER MOON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

