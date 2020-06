Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage

This property has it all! Corner Lot with Brick wall to common Area, Pond, Fountain, . Grill, Garage, Driveway, Elevator, Safe, 2 Master Suites, Jacuzzi, Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Eat in Kitchen with Wine Frig, Cook Top & Electric Burner Stove, Dbl Oven, Eat in Kitchen, Plenty of room for Dinette set, Walk Out level Basement w wet Bar and another Wine Frig. Bidets in 3 Bathrooms. UL 2 Has a huge Bedroom Or Office with 6 Built ins.