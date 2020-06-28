6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE

Amenities

Bright and open two bed 2 ~ bath townhouse. A commuter's dream in a friendly neighborhood! Stylish and Open Floor Plan, this beautiful townhome style condo features three fully finished levels. 2 Bed 2 ~ bath, walk in closets and hardwood floors. The spacious and open kitchen showcases a large eat in area and an abundance of storage. Separate formal dining room and living room, gas fireplace, deck and so much more in this gorgeous. Amenities include a Pool, tennis court, volleyball court, and playgrounds are all close by, near a large park for walking and cycling.