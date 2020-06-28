All apartments in Lincolnia
Find more places like 6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincolnia, VA
/
6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:09 PM

6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE

6314 Eagle Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnia
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6314 Eagle Ridge Lane, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Bright and open two bed 2 ~ bath townhouse. A commuter's dream in a friendly neighborhood! Stylish and Open Floor Plan, this beautiful townhome style condo features three fully finished levels. 2 Bed 2 ~ bath, walk in closets and hardwood floors. The spacious and open kitchen showcases a large eat in area and an abundance of storage. Separate formal dining room and living room, gas fireplace, deck and so much more in this gorgeous. Amenities include a Pool, tennis court, volleyball court, and playgrounds are all close by, near a large park for walking and cycling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE have any available units?
6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE have?
Some of 6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE offer parking?
No, 6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE has a pool.
Does 6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6314 EAGLE RIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave
Lincolnia, VA 22312
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd
Lincolnia, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Lincolnia 1 BedroomsLincolnia 2 Bedrooms
Lincolnia 3 BedroomsLincolnia Apartments with Parking
Lincolnia Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VA
Beltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America