Lincolnia, VA
6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE

6246 Split Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6246 Split Creek Lane, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Welcome to elegantly upgraded, move-in ready TH inside the Beltway with 3 levels, 3 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths, 2-car garage, and 2400 finished sq.ft. located in Overlook in Alexandria. Overlook is located just inside the Beltway, with immediate access to 395/495/95 and a bus to the Pentagon that you can catch with less than a 5-minute walk from the front door. The Van Dorn Metro is located less than a 10-minute drive. Dining, shopping, recreational, and cultural options found in Washington DC, Old Town Alexandria, Arlington, and Tysons are within easy reach. Overlook will still offer a neighborhood, park-like setting that is rarely found inside the Beltway. When entering the community, you enjoy a drive up a winding, tree-lined avenue, which gives Overlook a feeling of calm apart from the rush of daily Life. Overlook surrounds Fairfax County's Bren Mar Park, with its mature trees and walking trails. This green space, coupled with wide streets and greater rear separation from other houses for better privacy, sets Overlook apart from most communities inside the Beltway. When living in Overlook, these quality-of-Life features are yours to enjoy. Overlook also offers its residents an outdoor pool, an outdoor tennis court, and playgrounds. Verizon Fios high-speed internet is available within Overlook. Main level has kitchen and dining room. The kitchen leads to a deck for al fresco dining or entertaining. The deck steps down to a large fenced patio area with mature, low- to no-maintenance plantings that provide a peaceful space to enjoy. Second level has living room with gas-fireplace. Third level has 2 bedroom and master bedroom with walk-in-closet, tub surround, and shower. The laundry is located on the bedroom level. Lower level has half bathroom, and closet. The garage is a two-car. he driveway offers space for two parking spaces for guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE have any available units?
6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE have?
Some of 6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE offers parking.
Does 6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE has a pool.
Does 6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE have accessible units?
No, 6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

