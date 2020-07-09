6246 SPLIT CREEK LANE

Amenities

Welcome to elegantly upgraded, move-in ready TH inside the Beltway with 3 levels, 3 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths, 2-car garage, and 2400 finished sq.ft. located in Overlook in Alexandria. Overlook is located just inside the Beltway, with immediate access to 395/495/95 and a bus to the Pentagon that you can catch with less than a 5-minute walk from the front door. The Van Dorn Metro is located less than a 10-minute drive. Dining, shopping, recreational, and cultural options found in Washington DC, Old Town Alexandria, Arlington, and Tysons are within easy reach. Overlook will still offer a neighborhood, park-like setting that is rarely found inside the Beltway. When entering the community, you enjoy a drive up a winding, tree-lined avenue, which gives Overlook a feeling of calm apart from the rush of daily Life. Overlook surrounds Fairfax County's Bren Mar Park, with its mature trees and walking trails. This green space, coupled with wide streets and greater rear separation from other houses for better privacy, sets Overlook apart from most communities inside the Beltway. When living in Overlook, these quality-of-Life features are yours to enjoy. Overlook also offers its residents an outdoor pool, an outdoor tennis court, and playgrounds. Verizon Fios high-speed internet is available within Overlook. Main level has kitchen and dining room. The kitchen leads to a deck for al fresco dining or entertaining. The deck steps down to a large fenced patio area with mature, low- to no-maintenance plantings that provide a peaceful space to enjoy. Second level has living room with gas-fireplace. Third level has 2 bedroom and master bedroom with walk-in-closet, tub surround, and shower. The laundry is located on the bedroom level. Lower level has half bathroom, and closet. The garage is a two-car. he driveway offers space for two parking spaces for guests.