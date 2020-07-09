6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

A hidden gem inside the beltway! Move-in ready TH with 3 levels, 3 bedrooms, 2 full & 2 half baths, 2-car garage, approx.. 2220 finished sq. ft. in sought-after Overlook in Alexandria. The house opens to a living room, where a gas fireplace and flanking built-in bookcases create a welcoming design focal point to enjoy as the first view inside the house. The living room view is complemented by a showpiece 6-light entry chandelier in Winter Gold finish that provides another elegant design feature to enjoy throughout the main level. The living room opens to the dining room, with both rooms having crown molding and hardwood floors. The dining room has chair rail and wainscot trim, with a new candelabra creating another elegant design focal point. The main level leads on to the kitchen with a cook's layout that is ready for entertaining. The kitchen is upgraded with granite counters, white cabinets, tiled floor, and brand new high-end Samsung stainless steel appliances. The kitchen island contains a sink and is sized for eating. The kitchen opens to a family room area for TV watching or socializing or a table for informal dining. A bump-out space is sized for a relaxing sitting area or to act as a sunroom and/or office space with two walls of windows. The kitchen also opens to deck for outdoor enjoyment and entertainment.The house backs to mature trees that provide privacy for the main and bedroom levels. The Master Bedroom suite is large enough to make a King-size bed look small, with a large walk-in closet. The Master Bath has tile on the floor, tub surround, and shower. The two additional bedrooms will fit a Queen-size bed, with both having large closets and replacement windows. The hall bathroom has neutral tile on the floor and tub surround. The laundry is located on the bedroom level. The lower level has wood floors, with a fireplace, half bath, and a separate space for an office or a sleeping area. The lower level has upgraded carpet, with ample room to watch a large screen TV. The new homeowner can also set up a separate library or office area in the bump out room (adding French doors if desired). The lower level also has half bathroom. The garage is a two-car, single door model, with a separate storage area and overhead storage. The HVAC system (Trane) was upgraded. Overlook offers its residents a park setting (surrounds Fairfax County's Bren Mar Park), with open space, walking trails, tennis, clubhouse, swimming pool, and mature trees, yet immediate access to 395/495/95, a direct bus to the Pentagon Metro, & proximity to Van Dorn Metro. Or drive 15 minutes to DC or Pentagon or Tysons Corner, etc. Overlook also has Verizon Fios newly installed.