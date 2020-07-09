All apartments in Lincolnia
6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE

6245 Split Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6245 Split Creek Lane, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
A hidden gem inside the beltway! Move-in ready TH with 3 levels, 3 bedrooms, 2 full & 2 half baths, 2-car garage, approx.. 2220 finished sq. ft. in sought-after Overlook in Alexandria. The house opens to a living room, where a gas fireplace and flanking built-in bookcases create a welcoming design focal point to enjoy as the first view inside the house. The living room view is complemented by a showpiece 6-light entry chandelier in Winter Gold finish that provides another elegant design feature to enjoy throughout the main level. The living room opens to the dining room, with both rooms having crown molding and hardwood floors. The dining room has chair rail and wainscot trim, with a new candelabra creating another elegant design focal point. The main level leads on to the kitchen with a cook's layout that is ready for entertaining. The kitchen is upgraded with granite counters, white cabinets, tiled floor, and brand new high-end Samsung stainless steel appliances. The kitchen island contains a sink and is sized for eating. The kitchen opens to a family room area for TV watching or socializing or a table for informal dining. A bump-out space is sized for a relaxing sitting area or to act as a sunroom and/or office space with two walls of windows. The kitchen also opens to deck for outdoor enjoyment and entertainment.The house backs to mature trees that provide privacy for the main and bedroom levels. The Master Bedroom suite is large enough to make a King-size bed look small, with a large walk-in closet. The Master Bath has tile on the floor, tub surround, and shower. The two additional bedrooms will fit a Queen-size bed, with both having large closets and replacement windows. The hall bathroom has neutral tile on the floor and tub surround. The laundry is located on the bedroom level. The lower level has wood floors, with a fireplace, half bath, and a separate space for an office or a sleeping area. The lower level has upgraded carpet, with ample room to watch a large screen TV. The new homeowner can also set up a separate library or office area in the bump out room (adding French doors if desired). The lower level also has half bathroom. The garage is a two-car, single door model, with a separate storage area and overhead storage. The HVAC system (Trane) was upgraded. Overlook offers its residents a park setting (surrounds Fairfax County's Bren Mar Park), with open space, walking trails, tennis, clubhouse, swimming pool, and mature trees, yet immediate access to 395/495/95, a direct bus to the Pentagon Metro, & proximity to Van Dorn Metro. Or drive 15 minutes to DC or Pentagon or Tysons Corner, etc. Overlook also has Verizon Fios newly installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE have any available units?
6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE have?
Some of 6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE offers parking.
Does 6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE has a pool.
Does 6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE have accessible units?
No, 6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6245 SPLIT CREEK LANE has units with air conditioning.

