5643 Independence Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/37ba5070ac ---- Sunny End Unit in Alexandria! Granite and SS in spacious kitchen w/ bay window. Hardwood floors in open living/dining combo that leads to private fenced in patio. Upgraded baths w/ newer tile, vanities, toilets, and fixtures. Large bedrooms with ample closet space and plush high grade carpet. Ample Parking! Easy access to beltway and routine bus to Van Dorn Metro. Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Attached Ma Bath Bathroom Ceramic Tile Chair Railing Countertops Granite Crown Molding