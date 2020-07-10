All apartments in Lincolnia
5643 Independence Circle
5643 Independence Circle

5643 Independence Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5643 Independence Circle, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/37ba5070ac ---- Sunny End Unit in Alexandria! Granite and SS in spacious kitchen w/ bay window. Hardwood floors in open living/dining combo that leads to private fenced in patio. Upgraded baths w/ newer tile, vanities, toilets, and fixtures. Large bedrooms with ample closet space and plush high grade carpet. Ample Parking! Easy access to beltway and routine bus to Van Dorn Metro. Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Attached Ma Bath Bathroom Ceramic Tile Chair Railing Countertops Granite Crown Molding

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5643 Independence Circle have any available units?
5643 Independence Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 5643 Independence Circle have?
Some of 5643 Independence Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5643 Independence Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5643 Independence Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5643 Independence Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5643 Independence Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5643 Independence Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5643 Independence Circle offers parking.
Does 5643 Independence Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5643 Independence Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5643 Independence Circle have a pool?
No, 5643 Independence Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5643 Independence Circle have accessible units?
No, 5643 Independence Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5643 Independence Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5643 Independence Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5643 Independence Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5643 Independence Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

