5607 HERSHEY LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this beautiful single family home with easy access to all the major highways and a metro bus to the Pentagon Metro Station. 4 BR, 3 Ba, plus finished basement with washer/dryer. Stainless steel Samsung appliances in the kitchen. Fenced yard with mature trees and back patio. Driveway with space for 4 cars plus additional free street parking. Wood look tile in kitchen/dining. Original hardwood in main living area. Fantastic location close to Springfield Town Center, Kingstowne, Old Town Alexandria, Pentagon, Ft. Belvoir, I-495, I-395 and I-95, and 1 block away from the 21D bus line to Pentagon. Central location for many government agencies. Dogs considered on a case by case basis.