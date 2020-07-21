All apartments in Lincolnia
5607 HERSHEY LANE

5607 Hershey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5607 Hershey Lane, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Welcome to this beautiful single family home with easy access to all the major highways and a metro bus to the Pentagon Metro Station. 4 BR, 3 Ba, plus finished basement with washer/dryer. Stainless steel Samsung appliances in the kitchen. Fenced yard with mature trees and back patio. Driveway with space for 4 cars plus additional free street parking. Wood look tile in kitchen/dining. Original hardwood in main living area. Fantastic location close to Springfield Town Center, Kingstowne, Old Town Alexandria, Pentagon, Ft. Belvoir, I-495, I-395 and I-95, and 1 block away from the 21D bus line to Pentagon. Central location for many government agencies. Dogs considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5607 HERSHEY LANE have any available units?
5607 HERSHEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 5607 HERSHEY LANE have?
Some of 5607 HERSHEY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5607 HERSHEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5607 HERSHEY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5607 HERSHEY LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5607 HERSHEY LANE is pet friendly.
Does 5607 HERSHEY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5607 HERSHEY LANE offers parking.
Does 5607 HERSHEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5607 HERSHEY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5607 HERSHEY LANE have a pool?
No, 5607 HERSHEY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5607 HERSHEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 5607 HERSHEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5607 HERSHEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5607 HERSHEY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5607 HERSHEY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5607 HERSHEY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
