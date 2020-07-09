All apartments in Lincolnia
Find more places like 5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincolnia, VA
/
5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE

5605 Harrington Falls Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnia
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5605 Harrington Falls Ln, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FOR RENT ALSO FOR SALE **FANTASTIC location, minutes off 395 at Edsall Rd. Great commuter location close to DC, shops, restaurants, National Airport and Pentagon!**This ground level entrance home has gorgeous hardwood floors on entire first floor, plus gas fireplace in living room and much more. The gourmet kitchen has center island, black granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and double sink. Rear entrance also leads to attached garage plus driveway for 2nd car.Upper level has huge, sunny master bedroom with tray ceiling & fan plus 2 walk in closets. Master bathroom has separate shower, soaking tub and double sinks. 2 other bedrooms are ample sized, and bedroom 3 has a balcony off the french doors, for you to enjoy the great outdoors.Enjoy the community outdoor pool all summer long! ** SHUTTLE AVAILABLE TO VAN DORN METRO STATION!** If renting NO pets, NO smoking please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE have any available units?
5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE have?
Some of 5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE offers parking.
Does 5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE has a pool.
Does 5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE have accessible units?
No, 5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave
Lincolnia, VA 22312
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd
Lincolnia, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Lincolnia 1 BedroomsLincolnia 2 Bedrooms
Lincolnia 3 BedroomsLincolnia Apartments with Parking
Lincolnia Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VA
Beltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America