5605 HARRINGTON FALLS LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

FOR RENT ALSO FOR SALE **FANTASTIC location, minutes off 395 at Edsall Rd. Great commuter location close to DC, shops, restaurants, National Airport and Pentagon!**This ground level entrance home has gorgeous hardwood floors on entire first floor, plus gas fireplace in living room and much more. The gourmet kitchen has center island, black granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and double sink. Rear entrance also leads to attached garage plus driveway for 2nd car.Upper level has huge, sunny master bedroom with tray ceiling & fan plus 2 walk in closets. Master bathroom has separate shower, soaking tub and double sinks. 2 other bedrooms are ample sized, and bedroom 3 has a balcony off the french doors, for you to enjoy the great outdoors.Enjoy the community outdoor pool all summer long! ** SHUTTLE AVAILABLE TO VAN DORN METRO STATION!** If renting NO pets, NO smoking please!