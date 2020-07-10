5601 Harrington Falls Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/efc56fb063 ---- Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Upgraded End-Unit Town Home Style Condo. Like New! Recessed Lighting, Double Crown Molding, and Hardwood Floors Throughout the Main Level. Large Master Suite w/ His & Her Walk-in Closets. Master Bathroom w/ Roman Shower and Dual Sinks. 3rd Bedroom Has a Private Deck. Separate Laundry Room on Bedroom Level. Shuttle to Van Dorn St. Metro. Large Pool. Finished 1-car Garage. Must See! Available August 13th. Assigned Covered Parking Disposal Pets Allowed Pool Washer/Dryer In Unit