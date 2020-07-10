All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

5601 Harrington Falls Ln

5601 Harrington Falls Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5601 Harrington Falls Ln, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/efc56fb063 ---- Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Upgraded End-Unit Town Home Style Condo. Like New! Recessed Lighting, Double Crown Molding, and Hardwood Floors Throughout the Main Level. Large Master Suite w/ His & Her Walk-in Closets. Master Bathroom w/ Roman Shower and Dual Sinks. 3rd Bedroom Has a Private Deck. Separate Laundry Room on Bedroom Level. Shuttle to Van Dorn St. Metro. Large Pool. Finished 1-car Garage. Must See! Available August 13th. Assigned Covered Parking Disposal Pets Allowed Pool Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 Harrington Falls Ln have any available units?
5601 Harrington Falls Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 5601 Harrington Falls Ln have?
Some of 5601 Harrington Falls Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 Harrington Falls Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5601 Harrington Falls Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 Harrington Falls Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5601 Harrington Falls Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5601 Harrington Falls Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5601 Harrington Falls Ln offers parking.
Does 5601 Harrington Falls Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5601 Harrington Falls Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 Harrington Falls Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5601 Harrington Falls Ln has a pool.
Does 5601 Harrington Falls Ln have accessible units?
No, 5601 Harrington Falls Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 Harrington Falls Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5601 Harrington Falls Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5601 Harrington Falls Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5601 Harrington Falls Ln has units with air conditioning.

