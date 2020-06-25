5280 MORNING MIST LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming 3-level has been tastefully updated throughout! Features This spacious home includes a 3-level bump out addition & 9 ft ceilings. Gourmet kitchen with a 12 ft ceiling has stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets and granite counter tops. Wood floors thru-out home. Upper level boasts three Bedrooms plus two full Bathrooms including Master Suite, lower level provides Rec Room, bedroom 4th & full Bathroom! fenced rear yard with multi-level deck access to major commute options including mins I-395/95. Just minutes to major shopping center & Van Dorn Metro. Please remove shoes or wear booties provided and turn off any lights turned on during the tour. Hurry!!