All apartments in Lincolnia
Find more places like 4731 EDWARDS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincolnia, VA
/
4731 EDWARDS STREET
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

4731 EDWARDS STREET

4731 Edwards Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnia
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4731 Edwards Street, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy single-level rambler on a fully fenced half-acre lot. Updated full bathroom. Hardwood floors. Additional storage in the basement or attic. Perfect property for relaxing near the wood-burning fireplace or enjoying the screened-in porch with your pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4731 EDWARDS STREET have any available units?
4731 EDWARDS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 4731 EDWARDS STREET have?
Some of 4731 EDWARDS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4731 EDWARDS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4731 EDWARDS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4731 EDWARDS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4731 EDWARDS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4731 EDWARDS STREET offer parking?
No, 4731 EDWARDS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4731 EDWARDS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4731 EDWARDS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4731 EDWARDS STREET have a pool?
No, 4731 EDWARDS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4731 EDWARDS STREET have accessible units?
No, 4731 EDWARDS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4731 EDWARDS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4731 EDWARDS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4731 EDWARDS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4731 EDWARDS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd
Lincolnia, VA 22312
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave
Lincolnia, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Lincolnia 1 BedroomsLincolnia 2 Bedrooms
Lincolnia 3 BedroomsLincolnia Apartments with Parking
Lincolnia Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VA
Beltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America