4731 Edwards Street, Lincolnia, VA 22312 Lincolnia
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy single-level rambler on a fully fenced half-acre lot. Updated full bathroom. Hardwood floors. Additional storage in the basement or attic. Perfect property for relaxing near the wood-burning fireplace or enjoying the screened-in porch with your pets!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4731 EDWARDS STREET have any available units?
4731 EDWARDS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 4731 EDWARDS STREET have?
Some of 4731 EDWARDS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4731 EDWARDS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4731 EDWARDS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4731 EDWARDS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4731 EDWARDS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4731 EDWARDS STREET offer parking?
No, 4731 EDWARDS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4731 EDWARDS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4731 EDWARDS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4731 EDWARDS STREET have a pool?
No, 4731 EDWARDS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4731 EDWARDS STREET have accessible units?
No, 4731 EDWARDS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4731 EDWARDS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4731 EDWARDS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4731 EDWARDS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4731 EDWARDS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
