Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground tennis court

Great Location in the desireable The Pinecrest Community. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Counter. Wood floors throughout main level. Lower level walkout. Full Window. Room to add 4th Bedroom. All Closets have been customized by Closets by Design. Large Deck. Golf course view. Community walking trails, tennis, tot lots. Easy access to 395 DC Pentagon Crystal City, and much more in this desirable community.