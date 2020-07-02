All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

3908 BRADDOCK ROAD

3908 Braddock Road · No Longer Available
Location

3908 Braddock Road, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
Beautiful two-level Raised-rambler. Located in Alexandria VA. The main level with 3 Bedrooms Full Bathroom and half-bath, Living & Dining room with wood-burning fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, kitchen has newer appliances, tile backsplash, and ceramic tiles. The lower level is completed with full bathroom, bedroom, plus other large rooms that can be used as rec area/den or study, ceramic tiles and laminate floorings and laundry area. Fully fenced backyard has a fire pit, shed and concrete patio. Located in close proximity to shops, restaurants, public parks, and public transportation. This property is professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 BRADDOCK ROAD have any available units?
3908 BRADDOCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 3908 BRADDOCK ROAD have?
Some of 3908 BRADDOCK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 BRADDOCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3908 BRADDOCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 BRADDOCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3908 BRADDOCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 3908 BRADDOCK ROAD offer parking?
No, 3908 BRADDOCK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3908 BRADDOCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3908 BRADDOCK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 BRADDOCK ROAD have a pool?
No, 3908 BRADDOCK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3908 BRADDOCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3908 BRADDOCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 BRADDOCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3908 BRADDOCK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3908 BRADDOCK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3908 BRADDOCK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

