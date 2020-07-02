3908 BRADDOCK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit

Beautiful two-level Raised-rambler. Located in Alexandria VA. The main level with 3 Bedrooms Full Bathroom and half-bath, Living & Dining room with wood-burning fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, kitchen has newer appliances, tile backsplash, and ceramic tiles. The lower level is completed with full bathroom, bedroom, plus other large rooms that can be used as rec area/den or study, ceramic tiles and laminate floorings and laundry area. Fully fenced backyard has a fire pit, shed and concrete patio. Located in close proximity to shops, restaurants, public parks, and public transportation. This property is professionally managed.