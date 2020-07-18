209 ROYAL ST SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This beautiful downtown historic home has been fully updated. Three bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms are complemented by a large family room and gourmet kitchen with center island. Kitchen features SS appliances, including a wine refrigerator. Large laundry room just outside of the kitchen leads to the large fenced backyard with a stone patio. Within steps to dining and shopping making this home very walkable. Credit score of 700+ required. Dogs will be considered on a case by case basis (no cats). Owner/agent.