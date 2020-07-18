All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 209 ROYAL ST SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
209 ROYAL ST SE
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

209 ROYAL ST SE

209 Royal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

209 Royal Street, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This beautiful downtown historic home has been fully updated. Three bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms are complemented by a large family room and gourmet kitchen with center island. Kitchen features SS appliances, including a wine refrigerator. Large laundry room just outside of the kitchen leads to the large fenced backyard with a stone patio. Within steps to dining and shopping making this home very walkable. Credit score of 700+ required. Dogs will be considered on a case by case basis (no cats). Owner/agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 ROYAL ST SE have any available units?
209 ROYAL ST SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 209 ROYAL ST SE have?
Some of 209 ROYAL ST SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 ROYAL ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
209 ROYAL ST SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 ROYAL ST SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 ROYAL ST SE is pet friendly.
Does 209 ROYAL ST SE offer parking?
Yes, 209 ROYAL ST SE offers parking.
Does 209 ROYAL ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 ROYAL ST SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 ROYAL ST SE have a pool?
No, 209 ROYAL ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 209 ROYAL ST SE have accessible units?
No, 209 ROYAL ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 209 ROYAL ST SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 ROYAL ST SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 ROYAL ST SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 ROYAL ST SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with BalconiesLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VATysons Corner, VAHagerstown, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VASterling, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAMarumsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America